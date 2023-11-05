Advertisment
#Top News Headlines #National

Top news headlines of today – 5 November 2023

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
05 Nov 2023
School children amid dense smog near the India Gate in New Dellhi, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Delhi-NCR region is winessing smog amid a surge in farm fires and unfavourable weather conditions leading to a spike in the air pollution levels.

Air Pollution

Delhi Air Pollution: Air quality turns hazardous

Exclusive: Is ICC ignoring 'severe' health risks of players due to pollution?

Several northern cities choke with air pollution as stubble cases pick up
NewsDrum Exclusive

Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat.jpg

"Minor thing," says IIM Bangalore Professor on row over Mann Ki Baat study

 

Assembly Elections

Ratan Dubey

Chhattisgarh: Naxalites murder BJP leader in daylight while campaigning

Congress releases sixth list of 22 candidates for Rajasthan assembly polls, denies ticket to minister Mahesh Joshi

BJP ally Anupriya Patel pitches for caste census to assess true condition of backward classes

 

World Cup

Pakistan cricket team

World Cup semifinal qualification scenarios after Pakistan and Australia's wins

Australia knock defending champions England out of World Cup with 33-run win

Luck and pluck keep gritty Pakistan alive in semifinal race

This is one of my best centuries, and we believe we can play final: Fakhar Zaman
Israel-Hamas War

pro palestine protest

Palestinians report deadly Israeli airstrikes as US urges humanitarian pause

Israel-Hamas war counterproductive: Blinken as Arab leaders push for cease-fire now

Protests in Europe demand halt to Israeli bombing of Gaza, under police watch

 

