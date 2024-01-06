Advertisment
Top news headlines of today – 6 January 2024

Shailesh Khanduri
06 Jan 2024
New Update
Governor of West Bengal C.V. Ananda Bose visits an injured after a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was attacked by a mob during a raid at the residence of TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan in North 24 Parganas district of the state, at a hospital in Kolkata, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

Calls for President's Rule

ED to prepare two sets of reports on Sandeshkhali attack on officers

Calls for President's Rule in Bengal intensify after attack on ED officers

Sahajahan Sheikh: A controversial figure in North 24 Parganas fisheries belt
Indian Navy

MV Lila Norfolk, a cargo ship, which was hijacked near Somalia's coast in the Arabian Sea. INS Chennai of the Indian Navy closely followed the hijacked ship and rescued all 21 crew, including 15 Indians, onboard.

Indian Navy rescues 21 crew members including 15 Indians from hijacked merchant vessel

 

Ex-Model Murder

Divya Pahuja (File photo)

Divya Pahuja's body was still in hotel when police first visited it, claim sources

 

2024 LS polls

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal and others during a meeting of the party's general secretaries/ in-charges, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents and Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leaders, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024.

Congress constitutes 5 screening committees for shortlisting candidates for Lok Sabha polls

Congress appoints Alka Lamba chief of its women's wing, Varun Choudhary to head NSUI

'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' reaches out to 10 crore people: Anurag Thakur
Kerala

Kerala Youth Congress cow dung water

Congress distances itself from youth activists' cow dung water protest; says it is not party policy

 

India vs Australia Women

India's batters Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues after India won the T20I cricket match against Australia, at DY Patil stadium, in Navi Mumbai, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. India won by 9 wickets.

Clinical India Women crush Australia by 9 wickets, go 1-0 up in T20Is

 

Rajasthan

PM Modi received at the Jaipur airport by Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma

Work towards providing benefit of 'double-engine' govt to every household: PM to Rajasthan MLAs

80% voter turnout at Rajasthan's Karanpur assembly seat
Bangladesh

Bangladesh train set on fire

Four killed, many injured after train travelling from town bordering India set on fire

 

