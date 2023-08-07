Top news headlines of today – 7 August 2023

|
ED probing Rs 86 crore foreign funding in NewsClick, Chinese link
China, NewsClick, Congress linked to 'anti-India umbilical cord': Anurag Thakur
|
High Court halts demolition drive in Nuh; miscreants start fire in Gurugram mazar
Committee formed after Tigra mahapanchayat demands SIT for 'fair' probe
AAP leader Javed Ahmed accused in Bajrang Dal activist's murder; denies charges
|
Individuals reporting annual income of above Rs 1 cr doubles in 2 years to 1.69 lakh
|
Bihar caste survey: SC refuses to stay HC order, defers hearing till Aug 14
Bilkis Bano case convicts driven by 'blood thirsty' approach to hunt and kill Muslims, SC told
|
Brij Bhushan's loyalist Sanjay Kumar Singh to fight against Anita Sheoran
|
Several J-K leaders from Ghulam Nabi Azad's party re-join Congress, Ramesh slams 'GNA' for 'change' in stance on Art 370 abrogation
|
No place for personal hatred in society: RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale
|
Respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity must by all: Ajit Doval
|
Vijay Shekhar Sharma to buy 10.3% stake in Paytm from Antfin in no cash deal
Paytm shares jump nearly 7% as CEO acquires further stake from Antfin
|
Nawaz Sharif will be Pakistan's next premier if PML-N returns to power: Shehbaz Sharif
|
Is red meat bad for you? And does it make a difference if it’s a processed burger or a lean steak?
|
Tata Play starts beaming from its GSAT-24 satellite, to increase capacity to 900 channels
|
Banks write off Rs 14.56 lakh crore NPAs in last nine financial years
Reliance Retail crosses a billion transaction benchmark in FY23, to ramp up FMCG business
|
No deleted scenes in 'Oppenheimer': Cillian Murphy
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's revenge drama 'Haddi' to premiere on ZEE5
|
China releases TV documentary showcasing its ability to attack Taiwan
|
Pooran steers West Indies to two-wicket win over India in second T20I
Pakistan govt clears team's World Cup participation in India
|
Video: ISRO releases Moon's video as seen from Chandrayaan-3
With orbit reduction manoeuvre, Chandrayaan-3 comes closer to moon
|
Editors Guild voices concern on Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill
Data protection bill can have adverse impact on press freedom: Editors Guild
|
Elon Musk-Mark Zuckerberg 'cage fight' will be streamed on 'X Videos'