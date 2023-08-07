Advertisment
#Top News Headlines

Top news headlines of today – 7 August 2023

Parliament

Delhi services bill passed in Rajya Sabha by 29 votes. There were 131 votes in favour of the bill compared with 102 votes against it.

Will AAP vs LG fight halt after Parliament passes Delhi Services Bill?

Arvind Kejriwal cries foul after Rajya Sabha passes Delhi services bill

Chidambaram terms Delhi services bill 'unconstitutional'

Rahul Gandhi's LS membership restored; returns to House ahead of no-trust motion

Reinstatement of Rahul Gandhi's LS membership a temporary relief: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

Lok Sabha clears Digital Personal Data Protection Bill
Chinese channels

ED probing Rs 86 crore foreign funding in NewsClick, Chinese link

China, NewsClick, Congress linked to 'anti-India umbilical cord': Anurag Thakur

 

Nuh Violence

High Court halts demolition drive in Nuh; miscreants start fire in Gurugram mazar

Committee formed after Tigra mahapanchayat demands SIT for 'fair' probe

AAP leader Javed Ahmed accused in Bajrang Dal activist's murder; denies charges

Buildings used for stone-pelting razed, mahapanchayat held

 

Manipur Violence

SC sets up panel of 3 former women HC judges to look into relief & rehabilitation

Meira Paibis to stage protests against Assam Rifles from Monday

Manipur tribal body leaders to meet Amit Shah in Delhi

Naga body calls for massive rallies on August 9 to conclude peace talks

Manipur: Curfew relaxed in twin Imphal districts till noon on Monday

KPA withdraws support from Biren Singh govt; no impact on stability
Income Tax Returns

Individuals reporting annual income of above Rs 1 cr doubles in 2 years to 1.69 lakh

 

Supreme Court

Bihar caste survey: SC refuses to stay HC order, defers hearing till Aug 14

Bilkis Bano case convicts driven by 'blood thirsty' approach to hunt and kill Muslims, SC told

 

WFI election

Brij Bhushan's loyalist Sanjay Kumar Singh to fight against Anita Sheoran

 

Ghulam Nabi Azad

Several J-K leaders from Ghulam Nabi Azad's party re-join Congress, Ramesh slams 'GNA' for 'change' in stance on Art 370 abrogation

 

2024 LS polls

Akhilesh Yadav Samajwadi Party

Why are OBC leaders leaving Samajwadi Party?

 

Social harmony

No place for personal hatred in society: RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale

 

Ukraine peace talks

Respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity must by all: Ajit Doval

 

Business

Vijay Shekhar Sharma to buy 10.3% stake in Paytm from Antfin in no cash deal

Paytm shares jump nearly 7% as CEO acquires further stake from Antfin

 

Pakistan

Nawaz Sharif will be Pakistan's next premier if PML-N returns to power: Shehbaz Sharif

 

Health

Is red meat bad for you? And does it make a difference if it’s a processed burger or a lean steak?

 

Space

Tata Play starts beaming from its GSAT-24 satellite, to increase capacity to 900 channels

 

Business

Banks write off Rs 14.56 lakh crore NPAs in last nine financial years

Reliance Retail crosses a billion transaction benchmark in FY23, to ramp up FMCG business

 

Jammu and Kashmir

Top Hizbul commander among two terrorists killed in Poonch

 

Entertainment

No deleted scenes in 'Oppenheimer': Cillian Murphy

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's revenge drama 'Haddi' to premiere on ZEE5

 

China-Taiwan crisis

China releases TV documentary showcasing its ability to attack Taiwan

Cricket

West Indies beat India in 2nd T20I

Pooran steers West Indies to two-wicket win over India in second T20I

Pakistan govt clears team's World Cup participation in India

 

Indian Moon Mission

Video: ISRO releases Moon's video as seen from Chandrayaan-3

With orbit reduction manoeuvre, Chandrayaan-3 comes closer to moon

 

Press Freedom

Editors Guild voices concern on Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill

Data protection bill can have adverse impact on press freedom: Editors Guild

 

Musk vs Zuckerberg

Elon Musk-Mark Zuckerberg 'cage fight' will be streamed on 'X Videos'

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

