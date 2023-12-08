Top news headlines of today – 8 December 2023

|
Did legislature push on J&K Reorganisation Act hurry up SC verdict on Article 370?
SC verdict on Monday on pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370
BJP issues whip to MPs as LS takes up ethics panel report on Mahua Moitra
Ethics panel report on Moitra listed for tabling in LS on Friday
Vasundhara Raje to trump all other names
BJP likely to name central observers for picking new chief ministers on Friday, Raje meets Nadda
Five BJP MLAs' resort visit sets off speculation amid suspense over CM pick
Fadnavis tells Ajit Pawar not to induct Nawab Malik into ruling alliance
Those behind assassination plot of Pannun need to be held accountable: White House