Top news headlines of today – 8 December 2023

Shailesh Khanduri
08 Dec 2023
Junior Mehmood

Junior Mehmood passes away at 67
Article 370

Article 370 supreme court

Did legislature push on J&K Reorganisation Act hurry up SC verdict on Article 370?

SC verdict on Monday on pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370

 

Parliament Winter Session

TMC MP Mahua Moitra walks out of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee meeting, at Parliament House complex in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.

BJP issues whip to MPs as LS takes up ethics panel report on Mahua Moitra

Ethics panel report on Moitra listed for tabling in LS on Friday

 

Rajasthan CM race

Vasundhara Raje Scindia

Vasundhara Raje to trump all other names

BJP likely to name central observers for picking new chief ministers on Friday, Raje meets Nadda

Five BJP MLAs' resort visit sets off speculation amid suspense over CM pick
Nawab Malik row

Nawab Malik

Fadnavis tells Ajit Pawar not to induct Nawab Malik into ruling alliance

 

Attack on Pannun

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Dec 1.jpg

Those behind assassination plot of Pannun need to be held accountable: White House

 

