LIVE updates: Top news headlines of today – 11 Feb 2025

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed with a hug by French President Macron at a welcome dinner ahead of co-chairing the AI Summit in Paris.
During his three-day visit to France, Modi will co-chair the AI Action Summit with Macron in Paris, hold bilateral talks with him, and address business leaders.
Modi and Macron will also hold discussions in both restricted and delegation formats and address the India-France CEO's Forum.
Modi will leave for US on Wednesday.
After PM Modi is back in India after his US visit, BJP will announce its chief minister pick.
Unless the party leadership opts for a surprise choice, BJP and RSS are reportedly in agreement on Parvesh Verma being the right candidate for the top post in Delhi.
On the other hand, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who first ran government from jail and later said he did not come to politics for power after losing Delhi to BJP on Saturday, is likely to turn to Punjab politics.
As things stand today, Kejriwal is unlikely to survive without power owing to cases of corruption against him.
Kejriwal is set to meet Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, state ministers, and party MLAs in Delhi on Tuesday.
