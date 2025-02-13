LIVE updates: Top news headlines of today – 13 Feb 2025

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Washington on a two-day visit to hold high-stakes talks with President Donald Trump in the face of concerns in New Delhi over Washington's new "America First" trade agenda as well as its policy on immigration.
The prime minister will be hosted by the US President on Thursday in what would be the first bilateral talks between the two leaders after Trump assumed the presidency for a second term last month.
Earlier in the day, Trump upended three years of US policy toward Ukraine, saying that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed to begin negotiations on ending the war following a dramatic prisoner swap.
Trump said in a social media post that he and Putin held a lengthy phone call during which they committed to “work together, very closely” to bring the conflict to an end and would meet in person, including perhaps in each other's countries.
It was unclear how closely Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would be involved. Although Trump held a phone call with him Wednesday, Ukrainian presidential adviser Dmytro Lytvyn said, characterising it as a "good conversation."
Track this LIVE update page for other important developments throughout the day.