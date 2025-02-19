LIVE updates: Top news headlines of today – 19 Feb 2025

New Delhi: Amid opposition's protest against the appointment of Gyanesh Kumar as the new Chief Election Commission (CEC), the Supreme Court is hearing the pleas against the appointments of the chief election commissioner (CEC) and election commissioners (EC) under the 2023 law on Wednesday.
On March 15, 2024, the top court refused to stay the appointments of the new ECs under the 2023 law which excluded the CJI from the selection panel and deferred the hearing on a batch of pleas challenging the appointments.
The apex court told the petitioners that the March 2, 2023 verdict directed for the three-member panel comprising the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition and the CJI to operate till Parliament enacted a law.
However, the opposition and a few other stakeholders continued to press for the inclusion of the CJI on the pretext that democracy is in danger.
Now, the country is intrigued to see if the Supreme Court will budge under opposition pressure simply because it continues to lose elections.
In another big development, Delhi's wait for its new chief minister after the assembly polls will end today, when the BJP Legislature Party is slated to choose the Leader of the House, even as preparations for the February 20 oath-taking ceremony are in full swing at the historic Ramlila Ground here.
Feb 19, 2025 09:51 IST
Gyanesh Kumar assumes charge as CEC ahead of crucial SC hearing
Gyanesh Kumar on Wednesday took over as the 26th chief election commissioner.
Feb 19, 2025 09:34 IST
Lights, camera, action! Champions Trophy kicks off today
A minimum of 36 cameras with a host of analytical tools and visual enhancements to elevate the experience for the viewers will be used to broadcast the Champions Trophy matches, the ICC said on the eve of opening game between New Zealand and Pakistan in Karachi.
Their drone camera will offer breathtaking aerial views of venues and surrounding landscapes, while the roving buggy cam will deliver immersive ground-level visuals. The signature Spidercams will further enhance the broadcast with its aerial coverage, offering dynamic perspectives of the action.
The ICC TV will further collaborate with JioStar in an effort to engage mobile-first audiences and produce a dedicated vertical feed, optimizing the viewing experience for smartphones users.
Feb 19, 2025 09:21 IST
Forex market closed for 'Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti'
The forex market will remain closed on Wednesday on account of 'Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti'.
Feb 19, 2025 09:15 IST
Jailed radical sikh preacher Amritpal moves HC to allow him to attend parliamentary
Singh, who hails from Amritsar, has also referred to a recent Delhi High Court order that granted parole to Baramulla MP Rashid Engineer to attend parliamentary proceedings. Read more...