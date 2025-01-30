LIVE updates: Top news headlines of today – 30 Jan 2025

New Delhi: Delhi Police registered a case after a vehicle labelled "Punjab government" was on Wednesday intercepted with cash, liquor and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) pamphlets.
The Punjab government dismissed claims that it owned the car intercepted in Delhi. The AAP, too, released a statement, saying the car seizure was a "planted stunt, poorly executed and utterly bogus".
Delhi Police said officials have initiated legal proceedings in the matter, and a case is being registered at Tilak Marg police station.
In Maha Kumbh, Several hours after the stampede took place between 1-2 am on Wednesday, Maha Kumbh DIG Vaibhav Krishna gave the details of the casualties at a press conference in the evening.
At least 30 people were killed and 60 injured in a pre-dawn stampede at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh as millions of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of one of the most auspicious days of Mauni Amavasya.
Jan 30, 2025 15:44 IST
Iraqi man who carried out several Quran burnings in Sweden killed in shooting
An Iraqi man who carried out several Quran burnings in Sweden has died, a judge in Stockholm said on Thursday. Swedish media reported that he was killed in a shooting in a nearby city.
Salwan Momika, 38, staged several burnings and desecrations of Islam's holy book in Sweden in 2023. Videos of the Quran burnings got worldwide publicity and raised anger and criticism in several Muslim nations, leading to riots and unrest in many places. Read More...
Jan 30, 2025 13:02 IST
BJP's Harpreet Kaur Babla elected new mayor of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation
BJP's Harpreet Kaur Babla was elected as the new mayor of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Thursday after she defeated AAP candidate Prem Lata. Babla secured 19 votes while Lata got 17 votes.
The result was announced by presiding officer Ramneek Singh Bedi.
Polling for the post began at 11:20 am in the assembly hall of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation and ended at 12:19 pm.
The contest for the mayoral polls was between the BJP and the AAP-Congress combine.
Jan 30, 2025 12:32 IST
ANALYSIS | Will Mamata's support help Kejriwal win New Delhi seat?
The Delhi assembly elections are attracting national attention as several regional political parties have announced their support for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has thrown her weight behind AAP and its leader Arvind Kejriwal.
It would be interesting to see if her support would help Kejriwal win the New Delhi Assembly constituency, where he faces competition from Congress's Sandeep Dikshit and BJP's Parvesh Verma. Read More...
Jan 30, 2025 09:25 IST
Military helicopter crashes into regional jet near Washington DC airport
A regional jet from Kansas crashed into Washington's Potomac River after colliding mid-air with a military helicopter near Reagan National Airport, officials said Wednesday, prompting a major emergency response and grounding all flights.
There were 69 people aboard on the regional jet. However, there is no information regarding occupants of military aircraft. Read more...
Jan 30, 2025 08:00 IST
Kumbh stampede: CM Yogi deploys more officials, issues fresh directives
Following the stampede at the Maha Kumbh on Mauni Amavasya Wednesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a slew of guidelines on crowd management, traffic flow, prevention of build-up of devotees and coordination among departments.
He ordered the deployment of Ashish Goyal, who served as Divisional Commissioner of Prayagraj during Kumbh 2019, and Bhanu Goswami, a former Vice Chairman of ADA, to further strengthen the arrangements, according to an official statement. Read more...