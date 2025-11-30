Top news headlines of today – 30 Nov 2025

New Delhi: Delhi Police has filed an FIR against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and other accused in the National Herald case on a complaint by the ED as part of the agency's money laundering probe into the high-profile case that alleges that the first family of the party "abused" their position for personal gains.
Official sources and documents said the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police filed a complaint against the Gandhis and seven others on October 3.
The police has pressed charges under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC in the FIR that names the Gandhis, Congress leaders Suman Dubey and Sam Pitroda, entities like the Young Indian (YI) and Dotex Merchandise Ltd, Dotex promoter Sunil Bhandari, Associated Journals Ltd. (AJL) and unknown others.
Follow this page as we track big developments of the day, including Delhi MCD bypolls.
- Nov 30, 2025 11:17 IST
IPO rush: 2 dozen firms line up Rs 40,000-crore public offers in Dec-Jan
New Delhi: The IPO momentum shows no signs of slowing, with another two dozen companies, including ICICI Prudential AMC, Meesho and Juniper Green Energy, preparing to launch their public issues that could collectively raise nearly Rs 40,000 crore over the next two months, merchant bankers said.
- Nov 30, 2025 11:15 IST
Veteran Kannada actor Umesh, 80, dies
Bengaluru: Veteran Kannada actor 'Mysore' Srikantayya Umesh died on Sunday after prolonged illness, family sources said.
He was 80.
- Nov 30, 2025 11:15 IST
'Mischievous politics of vendetta': Congress on FIR against Sonia, Rahul
New Delhi: With the Delhi Police filing an FIR against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, the Congress on Sunday alleged that the "Modi-Shah duo" is continuing with its mischievous politics of harassment, intimidation, and vendetta against the party's top leadership.
- Nov 30, 2025 10:42 IST
Here's how reverse migration to Bangladesh has put TMC on the defensive
A steady trickle of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh returning to their country through the international border in West Bengal's Hakimpur has morphed into a political flashpoint, sharpening BJP-TMC hostilities over infiltration, contested voter rolls and the Election Commission's high-stakes SIR exercise months before the 2026 assembly polls.
- Nov 30, 2025 10:31 IST
4 killed, 10 injured in mass shooting in children’s party at Stockton banquet hall in California
New Delhi: Four people were killed and 10 others wounded in a shooting at a banquet hall in Stockton on Saturday night, San Joaquin County Sheriff’s officials said.
- Nov 30, 2025 10:10 IST
Delhi's air quality improves, AQI in poor category at 268
New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital improved to the "poor" category on Sunday morning after remaining "very poor" for several days.
- Nov 30, 2025 09:58 IST
- Nov 30, 2025 09:58 IST
Mercedes rams into 3 near mall in Delhi's Vasant Kunj, leaving 1 dead
New Delhi: A 23-year-old man died and two others sustained injuries after a Mercedes SUV (G63) allegedly rammed into them near a mall on Nelson Mandela Marg in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area early Sunday, police said.
- Nov 30, 2025 09:07 IST
Voting for MCD bypolls in 12 wards across Delhi begins
New Delhi: Voting for bypolls in 12 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)began on Sunday morning amid tight security. The voting will end at 5.30 pm.