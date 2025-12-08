Top news headlines of today – 8 Dec 2025

Top News Headlines National

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 1, 2025.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will initiate the debate on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram in the Lok Sabha on Monday, December 8 while Home Minister Amit Shah will begin the discussion in the Rajya Sabha on December 9.

According to sources, Prime Minister Modi will initiate the debate on the national song at noon in the Lower House while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and several other ministers will also participate in the day-long debate.

The last speaker in the Lok Sabha debate will be someone from the ruling BJP, they said.

Congress' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deepender Hooda and A Bimol Akoijam are likely to be among the party's speakers during the debate on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram in the lower house, party sources said.

The party is also likely to field Praniti Shinde, Prashant Padole, Chamala Reddy and Jyotsana Mahant during the debate, they said on Saturday.

  • Dec 08, 2025 06:20 IST

    Delhi CM Rekha Gupta seeks 27 months to fix pollution

    New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday criticised those who protested at India Gate over deteriorating air quality, questioning the absence of their demonstrations during previous administrations when air pollution was a persistent issue.

     

  • Dec 08, 2025 06:19 IST

    IndiGo CEO, accountable manager get more time for replies to DGCA notices

    New Delhi: Aviation watchdog DGCA on Sunday gave more time to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and the Accountable Manager Isidro Porqueras to submit their responses to the show causes notices seeking their explanations on the flight disruptions.

     

  • Dec 08, 2025 06:18 IST

    Stone-pelting on Bajrang Dal's procession in Haridwar; heavy police force deployed

    Haridwar: The atmosphere became tense in the Jwalapur area of ​​Haridwar in Uttarakhand on Sunday when a procession being taken out by the Bajrang Dal was allegedly pelted with stones, officials said.

     

  • Dec 08, 2025 06:17 IST

    Student at Noida Institute of Engineering and Technology found dead inside hostel room

    Noida: A third-year student at an engineering institute in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar district was found hanging in his hostel room, police said on Sunday.

     

  • Dec 08, 2025 06:17 IST

    Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, wife arrested for cheating Rajasthan doctor of Rs 30 crore

    Mumbai:The Udaipur police on Sunday arrested popular filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his wife from Mumbai in a Rs 30 crore cheating case registered in Rajasthan, an official said.

     

