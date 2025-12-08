Top news headlines of today – 8 Dec 2025

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will initiate the debate on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram in the Lok Sabha on Monday, December 8 while Home Minister Amit Shah will begin the discussion in the Rajya Sabha on December 9.

According to sources, Prime Minister Modi will initiate the debate on the national song at noon in the Lower House while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and several other ministers will also participate in the day-long debate.

The last speaker in the Lok Sabha debate will be someone from the ruling BJP, they said.

Congress' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deepender Hooda and A Bimol Akoijam are likely to be among the party's speakers during the debate on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram in the lower house, party sources said.

The party is also likely to field Praniti Shinde, Prashant Padole, Chamala Reddy and Jyotsana Mahant during the debate, they said on Saturday.

Follow this page as we track big developments of the day...