AAIB to probe helicopter crash in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

New Delhi: The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will probe the helicopter crash in Uttarakhand on Thursday that killed five people, according to officials.

Five people were killed and two others injured in the helicopter crash that happened near Gangnani in Uttarkashi district.

The officials said AAIB will be investigating the crash.

As per information from the Uttarkashi Police, the helicopter crashed on Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway at around 8:45 am.

Seven people, including the pilot, were on board the helicopter of private company AeroTrans Services Pvt Ltd, one of the officials said.