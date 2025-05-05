Akasa Air boosts fleet with new Boeing 737 Max 8, reaches 28 aircraft

Mumbai: Domestic carrier Akasa Air on Monday announced the addition of one more Boeing 737 Max 8 plane in its fleet, taking the total fleet size to 28 aircraft.

Bearing registration number VT-YBE, the Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 aircraft arrived at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru from the Seattle facility of the US aircraft major, via Iceland, on May 1, the airline said.

Since commencing operations in August 2022, Akasa has pursued a disciplined growth strategy focused on building scale with reliability, efficiency, and service excellence, it said.

The latest addition to the fleet aligns with the airline's strategic roadmap to develop a comprehensive air network in India and globally, Akasa said, adding as many as 198 more planes remained to be delivered to it as part of its 226 aircraft order in three tranches.