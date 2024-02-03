CUTS Intl secy general inducted into international advisory council of T20 Brazil

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Secretary General of think tank CUTS International Pradeep Mehta on Saturday said he has been inducted as a member of the International Advisory Council of T20 Brazil.

The body represents think tanks from across the G20 membership and it will work in tandem with similar bodies representing business, civil society and other such groups, which have been formed as part of Brazil's G20 presidency this year, he said.

Through policy research and related means, T20 Brazil will contribute to the debate and discourse on three priorities of Brazil's G20 presidency, he added. PTI RR TRB