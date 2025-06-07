Department of Posts seeks stakeholders participation to improve Digipin

New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) The Department of Post has sought participation of various stakeholders, including citizens, developers, and institutions, for refining its GPS-based address locator service DIGIPIN, according to an official statement.

The postal department had announced the launch of 'Know Your DIGIPIN' and 'Know Your PIN Code' on May 27 in alignment with the National Geospatial Policy 2022, which envisions the development of an advanced geospatial infrastructure to support digital governance and public service delivery.

"The Department of Posts encourages citizens, developers, institutions, and other stakeholders to explore both portals and actively contribute to their refinement," the statement had said.

The postal department has developed The DIGIPIN (Digital Postal Index Number) as an open-source, interoperable, geo-coded, grid-based digital address system in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad and NRSC, ISRO.

"It is a cornerstone of the Department of Posts' vision to offer Address-as-a-Service (AaaS) -- an array of services associated with address data management to support secure and efficient interactions between users, government entities, and private sector organisations," the statement said.

The DIGIPIN initiative aims to simplify location mapping, enhances logistics and emergency response, and ensures last-mile delivery, especially in rural and underserved areas.

Through "Know Your PIN Code" service, the Department of Post aims to modernise and refine its geographic accuracy of the six-digit PIN Code system that was introduced in 1972 has been serving as the backbone of India's postal delivery.

Both platforms are available on India Post's official website and include built-in options for submitting feedback on data accuracy and system usability.

"This participatory approach will help continuously improve the quality and reliability of digital addressing across India, and ensure the solutions remain responsive to local realities," the statement said. PTI PRS TRB