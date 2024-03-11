GMR Hyderabad Airport wins ACI World's ‘ASQ Best Airport Award 2023’

Hyderabad, Mar 11 (PTI) GMR Hyderabad International Airport on Monday said it has been awarded the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) award for 'Best Airport in the 15 to 25 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA)' in the Asia-Pacific region for 2023.

Of over 400 airports that participated globally in 2023, GMR Hyderabad International Airport has once again been recognised in the annual Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) survey, a release said.

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited CEO Pradeep Panicker said, "We owe this recognition to the team and all airport stakeholders for their dedication, tireless hardwork, and commitment".

He further said, "as part of our expansion that is almost complete, we have added new facilities and on ground infrastructure within the terminal and airside areas. These enhancements are instrumental in advancing operational efficiency, enhancing customer convenience, and elevating the overall airport experience." In 2018, GMR Hyderabad International Airport ranked World No. 4 in the 15 – 25 MPPA category and earned the title of 'Best Airport by Size and Region' in the Asia-Pacific region for both 2019 and 2020 in the 15-25 MPPA category, the release said.

In 2022, it was recognised as the 'Best Airport by Size and Region' in the 15-25 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA) category in the Asia-Pacific region, the release added. PTI VVK VVK KH