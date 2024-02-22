Morepen Laboratories gets board nod to raise up to Rs 350 cr

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Morepen Laboratories on Thursday said its board has approved to raise up to Rs 350 crore via issue of securities.

Advertisment

The company's board has approved to raise funds by way of issuance of equity shares, convertible preference shares or debentures or other means through one or more qualified institutions placement for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 350 crore, the drug firm said in a regulatory filing.

The board has also approved convening an extraordinary general meeting to seek shareholders' approval, it added.

Shares of the company on Thursday ended 0.19 per cent down at Rs 53.10 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS DRR