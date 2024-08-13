Nykaa Q1 profit doubles to Rs 14 cr

New Delhi: FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which owns beauty and fashion platform Nykaa, posted over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 13.64 crore for June quarter FY25.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 5.42 crore for the same period a year ago.

Revenue from operations increased about 23 per cent to Rs 1,746.11 crore from Rs 1,421.82 crore.

The growth was led by the beauty segment of Nykaa which reported about 23 per cent increase in revenue to Rs 1,593.51 crore in June 2024 quarter from Rs 1,298.36 crore a year ago.

The fashion segment revenue grew about 21 per cent to Rs 148.6 crore from Rs 122.45 crore a year ago.