Toyota reports best-ever sales in FY25 at 3,37,148 units, registers 28% growth

New Delhi: Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Tuesday reported its highest ever sales in a financial year 2024-25 driven by robust demand for both SUVs and multi-purpose vehicles.

The company said it dispatched 3,37,148 units to dealers last fiscal year, a growth of 28 per cent as compared with 2,63,512 units in FY24.

In March, the company sold 30,043 units, a growth of 11 per cent, as compared with 27,180 units in the same month last year.

"The growth has been fuelled by the strong and consistent adoption of SUVs, MPVs and hybrids, further reinforced by robust export momentum and deeper engagement in Tier II and III cities—highlighting the increasing relevance of our diverse product portfolio," Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business & Profit Enhancement, Varinder Wadhwa said in a statement.

The company's multi-pathway approach, complemented by customer-centric initiatives like T-CARE has empowered it to deliver meaningful value at every stage of the ownership journey, he added.

"This, in turn, has created strong opportunities for us while establishing a solid foundation for the coming year, even amid intensifying competition and rising consumer expectations," Wadhwa noted.