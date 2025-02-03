TVS Motor names Gaurav Gupta as President for India 2-wheeler biz

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) TVS Motor Company on Monday said it has appointed Gaurav Gupta as President – India for two wheeler business.

He will be based in Bengaluru and report to K N Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company. Gupta will head both internal combustion engine (ICE) and EV verticals for two-wheelers, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

"We are confident that under his leadership, we will further strengthen our market position and continue to set benchmarks," Radhakrishnan stated.

Prior to joining TVS, Gupta served at JSW MG Motor India (until recently as MG Motor India) in assignments as an Executive Committee member, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Growth Officer. PTI MSS MSS MR