Actor Vishnu Manchu’s ‘Kannappa’ postponed due to pending VFX work

Mumbai, Mar 29 (PTI) Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu's upcoming feature “Kannappa” has been postponed due to ongoing work on its visual effects, the makers announced on Saturday.

Also starring Mohanlal, Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal, and Akshay Kumar in his Telugu cinema debut, the movie was slated to hit the big screen on April 25.

In a statement, the makers said that they would announce a new release date soon.

“Bringing ‘Kannappa’ to life has been an incredible journey, and we are committed to delivering a cinematic spectacle that meets the highest standards. To ensure this, we need a few more weeks to perfect a key episode requiring extensive VFX work. This means the release of the project will be a bit delayed.

"We sincerely regret the wait and understand the anticipation surrounding this film. I truly appreciate your patience and support—it means everything to us. Kannappa is a tribute to Lord Shiva's greatest devotee, and we want to present it in the most extraordinary way possible,” the official statement read.

Manchu, who has also served as story and screenplay writer, said the team is working tirelessly and assures that the movie will be worth the wait.

The mythological epic narrates the story of the legendary devotee of Lord Shiva.

The mythological epic narrates the story of the legendary devotee of Lord Shiva.

The film is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Manchu's banners AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory. It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English.