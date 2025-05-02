Mohit Raina-starrer 'KanKhajura' to stream on SonyLIV from May 30

New Delhi: SonyLIV series "KanKhajura" starring Roshan Mathew and Mohit Raina, is set to premiere on May 30.

Directed by Chandan Arora, the upcoming series is described as a haunting tale set in the still shadows of Goa. It is a Hindi adaptation of the critically acclaimed Israeli drama series "Magpie" (2019).

The streamer shared the news on its official Instagram handle with the teaser.

"It’s fragile. It’s fatal. It’s coming. 'KanKhajura' — Streaming on 30th May on Sony LIV," read the caption.

Mathew, who portrays the role of Ashu in the series, said the story of "KanKhajura" is heartwarming and haunting.

"What drew me to 'KanKhajura' was its emotional intensity and the stillness beneath the chaos. Ashu is a deeply layered character, fragile in moments, but with a quiet storm within. The story is heartwarming and haunting. Every relationship in the show is cracked in some way, and it’s how these characters act on those flaws that makes it so much fun to explore.” "KanKhajura" also stars Sarah Jane Dias, Mahesh Shetty, Ninad Kamat, Trinetra Haldar, Heeba Shah, and Usha Nadkarni.