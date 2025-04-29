Prashanth Neel’s next film starring Jr NTR to hit big screen on June 25, 2026

New Delhi: Prashanth Neel’s upcoming directorial featuring Jr NTR is set to release in theatres on June 25, 2026, the makers announced on Tuesday.

Tentatively titled "NTRNeel", the film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts.

The film will be an "explosive blend of action, drama, and mass appeal," according to a press release.

Production banner shared the news on its social media handles.

"A Massacre by the dynamic duo delivers a notice for a havoc-filled experience. 25 June, 2026. You’ll hear the loudest chants! #NTRNeel," read the caption.

NTR's latest work is "Devara: Part 1" where he starred alongside Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

NTR's latest work is "Devara: Part 1" where he starred alongside Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.