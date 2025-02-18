Salman Khan shares new poster of 'Sikandar' on producer Sajid Nadiadwala's birthday

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Tuesday treated fans to a new poster from his upcoming film "Sikandar" on the occasion of his close friend and movie's producer Sajid Nadiadwala's birthday.

“Sikandar” is directed by A R Murugadoss of "Ghajini" and "Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty" fame. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, the film is slated to hit the screens on Eid.

Salman shared the new poster on his X handle.

“Sikandar On Eid #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar. Directed by @ARMurugadoss @iamRashmika @DOP_Tirru @ipritamofficial @Music_Santhosh @NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala @ZeeMusicCompany @PenMovies #SikandarEid2025,” the actor captioned his post.

Nadiadwala’s production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment also shared Salman’s new look on its social media pages.

“To all the amazing fans, your patience means the world to us. A little gift on #SajidNadiadwala’s birthday, after the love we’ve received on Sikandar! A big surprise awaits on the 27th of Feb! Stay with us. #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar. Directed by @ARMurugadoss @iamRashmika @DOP_Tirru @ipritamofficial @Music_Santhosh @NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala @ZeeMusicCompany @PenMovies #SikandarEid2025,” the post read.

Salman and Sajid Nadiadwala have previously collaborated on films such as "Judwaa", "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi", “Jaan-E-Mann”, and "Kick", which marked the latter’s directorial debut. PTI ATR ATR RDS RDS