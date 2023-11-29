Action being taken against instigative, provocative content on social media: Cyber Police Kashmir

Srinagar, Nov 29 (PTI) The Cyber Police Kashmir Wednesday said cognisance has been taken of various instigative and provocative content shared on social media and action under law is being initiated.

It advised social media users to refrain from sharing provocative and inappropriate content from their handles and pages.

"@Cyberpolicekmr has taken cognisance of instigative and provocative contents being shared on various social media handles/pages. Action under law is being initiated," It said in a post on X.

Though the police did not give any further details, sources said the advisory comes in the aftermath of the row over a social media post by a student of the National Institute of Technology (NIT).

Protests broke out on the NIT campus in Nigeen locality of the city over the social media post that allegedly hurt religious sentiments of some students.

Police filed a case against the student for promoting religious enmity between communities.

The FIR was registered under sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), and 153 (wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot) of the IPC against the student.

Protests were also held at Amar Singh College and Islamia College here against the post, videos of which were shared by many social media users. PTI SSB SMN