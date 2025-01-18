Actor-politician Vijay to meet anti-Parandur greenfield airport protesters

Chennai: Actor and president of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Vijay will meet the villagers and farmers protesting against the establishment of a greenfield airport at Parandur in neighbouring Kancheepuram district, on January 20, the party said on Saturday.

Advertisment

He would visit Ekanapuram village and interact with the villagers who have been protesting against the acquisition of farmlands for setting up the second airport for Chennai at Parandur.

Party’s general secretary N Anand who inspected the venue on January 17, held discussions with the protesters and reiterated TVK’s support for their cause.