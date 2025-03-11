Anand Kumar taken into custody in CSR fund scam

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 11 (PTI) The crime branch wing of the Kerala police on Tuesday took K N Anand Kumar, chairman of the National NGO Confederation, into custody in the case of allegedly cheating people by falsely promising scooters and laptops at half price using CSR funds.

Kumar was taken into custody from his residence here soon after a court in Thiruvananthapuram rejected his anticipatory bail plea, a police source said.

Later, he was shifted to a hospital for a medical examination after he informed the crime branch that he was currently undergoing treatment for some ailments.

Anandu Krishnan, the prime accused in the case, was arrested by police earlier in connection with the multi-crore scam.

Krishnan, a resident of Thodupuzha in Idukki district, was arrested for allegedly defrauding people of several crores by promising scooters, sewing machines, home appliances, and laptops at half price.

Krishnan allegedly used the contacts of Kumar to cheat the people. The victims of the scam alleged that Kumar has a role in the scam. Kumar has claimed that he has no personal involvement in the scam. PTI TGB TGB ADB