Bihar: Another shooting incident in Patna, one person injured

Patna, May 26 (PTI) In yet another shooting incident in Patna, a man was shot at by three unidentified, bike-borne men in Jaganpura locality on Monday, police said.

The victim has been identified as Chandra Prakash.

Speaking to reporters, Patna City SP (East) K. Ramdas said, "The incident took place at 10:30 AM when three unidentified bike-borne armed assailants shot at a person in Jaganpura locality under Ramkrishna Nagar police station limits. The assailants managed to flee the scene. Police immediately reached the spot after receiving the information." He added, "The victim, who sustained a bullet injury, has been admitted to the nearest government hospital. His condition is reported to be stable." A case has been registered, and a manhunt has been launched to apprehend the suspects.

On Saturday evening, unidentified miscreants in an SUV fired several rounds in the air over a parking-related dispute in Boring Canal Road area, triggering panic in the locality.

The culprits fled the scene shortly afterwards.

Following the incident, six police personnel were suspended by the district police on Sunday for dereliction of duty.

Incidentally, Additional ADG (Law and Order) Pankaj Darad was also present near the spot at the time, as he was returning from a meeting.