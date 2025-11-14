Bihar Election Results LIVE: Vote counting for 243 seats begins at 8 am

New Delhi: Elaborate arrangements are in place across all 243 constituencies of Bihar for counting of votes on Friday.
Counting will be conducted by 243 returning officers (ROs) in the presence of 243 counting observers and the candidates or their agents.
As many as 4,372 counting tables staffed with one counting supervisor, counting assistant and micro-observer at each table have been set up, the poll authority said.
More than 18,000 counting agents appointed by the candidates will also oversee the counting process, it pointed out.
Why a one-way Bihar verdict is more likely than the exit polls suggest
When the public turns against an incumbent, even big schemes cannot save it. On either reading, a split mandate is the least likely outcome in Bihar.
JDU: Just a few hours to wait, the government of good governance is returning once again
बस कुछ घंटों का इंतज़ार, फिर से आ रही है सुशासन की सरकार।#Bihar#NitishKumar#JDU#JanataDalUnited#25Se30FirSeNitishpic.twitter.com/KJJ3PEKVnY— Janata Dal (United) (@Jduonline) November 14, 2025
Will Dy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha save his Lakhisarai seat?
#WATCH | Bihar's Deputy CM and BJP candidate from the Lakhisarai seat Vijay Kumar Sinha says, "By offering prayers to Jagadmata and Jagadpita, we will accept the mandate of 'Janta Malik'..." https://t.co/TdbZP3PQpapic.twitter.com/cFOCeYUbde— ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2025
Government residence of JDU Candidate Anant Singh readies for celebrations
Patna, Bihar: Ahead of the vote counting, extensive arrangements are underway at the government residence of JDU Candidate Anant Singh pic.twitter.com/rFtuJEq4Ru— IANS (@ians_india) November 14, 2025
Why ANI editor Smita Prakash sees nervousness in RJD camp
The family has not got out in the morning. Clearly there is a nervousness in all the camps this morning. The difference between the NDA and MGP in the last election was just 12,600 votes. The RJD has threatened officials of consequences if there is any “manipulation” of results https://t.co/IxyQYYSFA0— Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) November 14, 2025
RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari claims Mahagathbandhan's victory
Patna, Bihar: On the Bihar Assembly elections, RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari says, "After the results today, the NDA will leave by evening flight or car. Tejashwi Yadav will take the oath on November 18..." pic.twitter.com/6jJ5K7rxkk— IANS (@ians_india) November 14, 2025
Visuals from the counting centre at RN College in Hajipur
VIDEO | Hajipur: Bihar Assembly Election counting day - visuals from the counting centre at RN College, where multilayered security has been deployed and arrangements are in place ahead of the start of counting.#BiharElections2025#BiharElectionsWithPTI— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 14, 2025
Bhagalpur SSP Hridaykant explains the level of secutiry arrangements
Bhagalpur, Bihar: On the Bihar Assembly elections result, SSP Hridaykant says, “The arrangements being made for so long clearly show the scale of force deployment here. As you can see, CAPF personnel have been deployed along the outer perimeter. At the main entrance,… pic.twitter.com/IjtsKD0M62— IANS (@ians_india) November 14, 2025
Early morning visuals from former Chief Minister Rabri Devi’s residence
Patna, Bihar: Visuals from former Chief Minister Rabri Devi’s residence ahead of the Bihar Assembly election results pic.twitter.com/S9BYoYbprH— IANS (@ians_india) November 14, 2025
Visuals from outside counting centre, AN College, Patna
VIDEO | Bihar Election Results 2025: Visuals from outside counting centre, AN College, Patna.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 14, 2025
Elaborate security arrangements have been made for Friday’s counting of votes polled in the Bihar assembly elections, across 46 centres in 38 districts of the state.… pic.twitter.com/scOZxnX6qJ
RJD leader Sunil Kumar booked for Nepal remarks on the eve of counting day
RJD leader Sunil Kumar was on Thursday booked for making “inflammatory remarks”, a day ahead of the counting of votes polled in the Bihar assembly elections, police said.
Speaking to reporters here earlier in the day, Kumar had said, "People have voted for a change. Tejashwi Yadav's government will be formed in 2025. In 2020, the counting was halted for four hours, and if something like that happens this time as well, we will see a Nepal-like situation on the streets... Responsible officials will not be spared "