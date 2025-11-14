National Top News Headlines

Bihar Election Results LIVE: Vote counting for 243 seats begins at 8 am

Follow NewsDrum's live for verified, booth-level results, fastest constituency updates, on-ground insights, trend trackers, expert analysis, and clear maps, alerts

New Delhi: Elaborate arrangements are in place across all 243 constituencies of Bihar for counting of votes on Friday.

Counting will be conducted by 243 returning officers (ROs) in the presence of 243 counting observers and the candidates or their agents.

As many as 4,372 counting tables staffed with one counting supervisor, counting assistant and micro-observer at each table have been set up, the poll authority said.

More than 18,000 counting agents appointed by the candidates will also oversee the counting process, it pointed out.

  • Nov 14, 2025 06:54 IST

    Why a one-way Bihar verdict is more likely than the exit polls suggest

    When the public turns against an incumbent, even big schemes cannot save it. On either reading, a split mandate is the least likely outcome in Bihar.

  • Nov 14, 2025 07:21 IST

    JDU: Just a few hours to wait, the government of good governance is returning once again



  • Nov 14, 2025 07:20 IST

    Will Dy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha save his Lakhisarai seat?



  • Nov 14, 2025 07:18 IST

    Government residence of JDU Candidate Anant Singh readies for celebrations



  • Nov 14, 2025 07:15 IST

    Why ANI editor Smita Prakash sees nervousness in RJD camp



  • Nov 14, 2025 07:13 IST

    RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari claims Mahagathbandhan's victory



  • Nov 14, 2025 07:11 IST

    Visuals from the counting centre at RN College in Hajipur



  • Nov 14, 2025 07:09 IST

    Bhagalpur SSP Hridaykant explains the level of secutiry arrangements



  • Nov 14, 2025 06:53 IST

    Early morning visuals from former Chief Minister Rabri Devi’s residence



  • Nov 14, 2025 06:52 IST

    Visuals from outside counting centre, AN College, Patna



  • Nov 14, 2025 06:50 IST

    RJD leader Sunil Kumar booked for Nepal remarks on the eve of counting day

    RJD leader Sunil Kumar was on Thursday booked for making “inflammatory remarks”, a day ahead of the counting of votes polled in the Bihar assembly elections, police said.

    Speaking to reporters here earlier in the day, Kumar had said, "People have voted for a change. Tejashwi Yadav's government will be formed in 2025. In 2020, the counting was halted for four hours, and if something like that happens this time as well, we will see a Nepal-like situation on the streets... Responsible officials will not be spared "

