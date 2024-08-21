Bihar policeman accidentally hits SDO during lathi-charge on Bharat Bandh protesters

Patna, Aug 21 (PTI) A sub-divisional officer (SDO) was accidentally hit by police personnel while managing law and order during Bharat Bandh protests over community-based reservation here on Wednesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajeev Mishra told PTI that while police were lathicharging to disperse protesters blocking traffic at Dak Bunglow Chowk, an officer inadvertently hit the Sadar-Patna SDO, who was leading the force.

Mishra described the incident as a human error, and said the police officer did not recognise the official.

The Patna District Administration later confirmed that the incident was an honest mistake and said no disciplinary action will be taken against the police officer.

Bihar Police on Wednesday lathi-charged and used water cannons to disperse protesters who put up rail and road blockades in support of Bharat Bandh over community-based reservation.

Protesters disrupted train services at Darbhanga and Buxar railway stations and blocked traffic in Patna, Hajipur, Darbhanga, Jehanabad, and Begusarai districts following which police baton-charged to quell them. PTI COR PKD MNB