Earthquake of 4 magnitude shakes Delhi/NCR

New Delhi: An earthquake of 4.0 magnitude rocked parts of Delhi-NCR early on Monday, the National Center for Seismology said.

The earthquake, with its epicentre in New Delhi, struck at a depth of five kilometres at 5:36 am, it said in a post on X.

The National Centre for Seismology said, "Earthquake of M: 4.0, On: 17/02/2025 05:36:55 IST, Lat: 28.59 N, Long: 77.16 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: New Delhi, Delhi."

The epicentre was near Durgabai Deshmukh College of Special Education in Dhaula Kuan, an official told PTI.

That region, which has a lake nearby, has been experiencing smaller, low-magnitude quakes once every two to three years. It recorded an earthquake of 3.3 magnitude in 2015, he said.

A loud sound was also heard when the earthquake hit, the official added.

The strong tremors triggered by the earthquake prompted residents of several high-rise buildings in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad to rush out.

A local kirana shopkeeper told the news agency ANI that the earthquake lasted just a few seconds but shook strongly.

A passenger awaiting his train at New Delhi railway station said, "It was for a lesser time, but the intensity was so high. It felt like any train has come with a very high speed.

In a post on X, The Delhi Police said, "We hope you all are safe, Delhi!" It also urged citizens to call on the emergency 112 helpline for emergencies.