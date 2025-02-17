Earthquake of 4 magnitude shakes Delhi/NCR

New Delhi: An earthquake of 4.0 magnitude rocked parts of Delhi-NCR early on Monday, the National Center for Seismology said.
The earthquake, with its epicentre in New Delhi, struck at a depth of five kilometres at 5:36 am, it said in a post on X.
The National Centre for Seismology said, "Earthquake of M: 4.0, On: 17/02/2025 05:36:55 IST, Lat: 28.59 N, Long: 77.16 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: New Delhi, Delhi."
EQ of M: 4.0, On: 17/02/2025 05:36:55 IST, Lat: 28.59 N, Long: 77.16 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: New Delhi, Delhi.— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 17, 2025
For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/yG6inf3UnK
The epicentre was near Durgabai Deshmukh College of Special Education in Dhaula Kuan, an official told PTI.
That region, which has a lake nearby, has been experiencing smaller, low-magnitude quakes once every two to three years. It recorded an earthquake of 3.3 magnitude in 2015, he said.
A loud sound was also heard when the earthquake hit, the official added.
The strong tremors triggered by the earthquake prompted residents of several high-rise buildings in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad to rush out.
Delhi-NCR Earthquake: People rushed out of their houses as earthquake tremors hit Delhi-NCR early this morning. #Earthquake— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 17, 2025
(Full video is available on https://t.co/dv5TRARJn4) pic.twitter.com/bgzptCZrGb
A local kirana shopkeeper told the news agency ANI that the earthquake lasted just a few seconds but shook strongly.
#WATCH | An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 jolts the national capital and surrounding areas | At New Delhi railway station, a vendor Anish says, "Everything was shaking...customers started screaming..." pic.twitter.com/cSgt2BZaS5— ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2025
A passenger awaiting his train at New Delhi railway station said, "It was for a lesser time, but the intensity was so high. It felt like any train has come with a very high speed.
#WATCH | A 4.0-magnitude earthquake jolted the national capital and surrounding areas | A passenger awaiting his train at New Delhi railway station says, "It was for a lesser time, but the intensity was so high. It felt like any train has come with a very high speed." pic.twitter.com/ni6BOaUYUq— ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2025
In a post on X, The Delhi Police said, "We hope you all are safe, Delhi!" It also urged citizens to call on the emergency 112 helpline for emergencies.
We hope you all are safe, Delhi !— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) February 17, 2025
For any emergency help #Dial112 .#Earthquake