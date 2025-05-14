Fatal bidi refusal: Two held for killing Delhi man

New Delhi: Two men have been arrested after they allegedly thrashed a local in west Delhi after being denied a bidi that led to his death hours later, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the 33-year-old man, Kanhaiya, was attacked late on Monday night. He was approached by the duo asking for a smoke, which he denied. Enraged, the accused hit the man on his head repeatedly with a 'kada' and injured him.

Despite the wounds, the man visited Guru Gobind Singh Hospital, where he received medical aid and was discharged as no medico-legal case was registered at that time, police had said.

However, his condition worsened hours later and he was rushed back to the hospital, where doctors declared him 'brought dead' early on Tuesday morning.

Police formed multiple teams to crack the case.

After analysing CCTV footage and inquiring with the locals, police arrested Vinod (27), a cook, and auto driver Arjun (39), both residents of Raghubir Nagar.

Police said Kanhaiya was smoking outside Arjun's house when the quarrel over bidi ensued and escalated with Vinod and Arjun ganging up to thrash Kanhaiya.