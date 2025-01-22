Death toll reaches 16: Bodies of 2 more naxalites recovered in Gariaband encounter

Gariaband: The bodies of two more Naxalites were recovered in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, where an encounter took place recently between the security forces and Maoists, police said on Wednesday.

With this, the number of Naxalites killed during the operation has risen to 16, they said.

"The bodies of two more Naxalites were recovered on Wednesday during a search of the encounter site," a police official said.

On Tuesday, the police said that 14 Naxalites, including a top CPI (Maoists) leader who was carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 crore on his head, were killed in a joint operation by the central and state police forces in Mainpur police station area along the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border.

Two security personnel - one belonging to CoBRA and another from the SOG of Odisha police, were injured in the same operation.

Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district superintendent of police Nikhil Rakhecha earlier said that of the deceased, one has been identified as Ramachandra Reddy alias Jairam alias Chalpati, a central committee member of the CPI (Maoist), who was carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore. He hailed from Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.

The identity of the remaining cadres was yet to be ascertained.

Police said two women Naxalites were killed during a joint operation on Monday along the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border. A large cache of firearms, ammunition and IEDs, including a self-loading rifle, were recovered from the encounter site.

A fresh exchange of firing took place late Monday night and it continued till early hours of Tuesday in the same area, in which 12 more Naxalites were gunned down.

A joint team of security personnel from the E-30 (a Gariaband district police unit), CoBRA commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Special Operation Group (SOG) personnel from the Odisha Police were involved in the operation.

The operation was launched on the night of January 19 based on intelligence inputs about the presence of Maoists in the Kularighat reserve forest of Chhattisgarh, just 5 km from the border of Odisha's Nuapada district.

The bodies of 14 dead Naxalites have been brought to Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital in Raipur for the post-mortem.

With this encounter, 42 Naxalites have been killed in separate gunfights in Chhattisgarh this year.