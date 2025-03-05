Himachal Pradesh's first DGP IB Negi dies at 93

Shimla, Mar 5 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh's first director general of police (DGP) I B Negi died on Wednesday. He was 93.

Negi, the 1958-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, retired as Himachal Pradesh DGP in 1990.

Born in Sangla village in Kinnaur district on October 31, 1932, Negi became an IPS officer from the Uttar Pradesh cadre in 1958 and held key positions throughout his career.

He was appointed as the DGP of the Himachal Pradesh Police in 1986, thus becoming the first DGP of the state. He held this position till his retirement in 1990.

During his illustrious career, Negi was honoured with the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPMDS) and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PMS) for his exemplary contributions to the service.

He died in Shimla.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed grief over the demise of the first DGP of Himachal Pradesh.

The chief minister said Negi served in various positions in the police organisation. He was an outstanding police officer and his contributions to the police department will always be remembered, Sukhu said.

He prayed to the almighty to give peace to the departed soul and strength to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

The Himachal Pradesh Police in its condolence message expressed grief over his demise and prayed to the almighty for the eternal peace of his soul.

Earlier in his career, Negi served as the ADC to the governor of Uttar Pradesh and superintendent of police (SP) in both Nainital and Lakhimpur Kheri.

He also served as the SP in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Lucknow. Besides this, he also served in the paramilitary forces, where he played crucial roles in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), especially in Arunachal Pradesh as well as in North East Frontier Agency (NEFA).

Besides, he also served as the DIG of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in Bokaro, now in Jharkhand. PTI COR KSS KSS