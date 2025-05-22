India strongly condemns killing of Israeli embassy staffers in Washington

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) India on Thursday strongly condemned the killing of two staff members of the Israeli embassy in Washington with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar saying that the perpetrators of the crime must be brought to justice.

Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim were shot dead outside a Jewish museum in Washington DC on Wednesday evening allegedly by a man, according to police.

The suspect, Elias Rodriguez, shouted "Free, free Palestine" after he was arrested.

"Condemn in the strongest term the killing of Israeli diplomats in Washington DC," Jaishankar, who is on a visit to Germany, said in a social media post.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and colleagues. The perpetrators must be brought to justice," he said. PTI MPB ZMN