LS Polls: Madras HC orders notice to Dayanidhi Maran, Election Commission

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday ordered notice to the Election Commission and DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran on a petition which sought to declare his election from the Chennai Central Parliamentary Constituency in the April 2024 polls as null and void.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh ordered notice on an election petition filed by M L Ravi, President of Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi, who contested in the election from the Chennai Central segment.

The judge posted to September 26, further hearing of the case.

In his petition, Ravi submitted that the campaign to the election ended on April 17. On April 19, the poll day, the DMK issued advertisements calling electors to cast their votes for the party symbol 'Rising Sun' in all the leading newspapers in Tamil Nadu.

The advertisement was a campaign for their party candidates with comments on the people's issues to induce the voters. This was violation of section 126 of Representation of People Act and a corrupt practice under section 123 of the RPA, he added.

Similarly, Justice G Jayachandran of the HC ordered notice to the EC and Congress MP Robert Bruce on an election petition filed by losing BJP candidate Naignar Nagendran, challenging Bruce's election from Tirunelveli Parliamentary constituency in the polls.