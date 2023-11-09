Rajasthan Assembly Polls: BJP rebel Rajpal Singh Shekhawat withdraws nomination

Jaipur, Nov 9 (PTI) BJP rebel and former minister Rajpal Singh Shekhawat, who had filed nomination as an independent candidate from Jaipur's Jhotwara seat, on Thursday announced withdrawal of his nomination.

Today is the last day for nomination withdrawal. Shekhawat said it is important to defeat the Congress therefore, after having (telephonic) talks with party leader Amit Shah, he has decided to withdraw his nomination.

"It is more important to form the BJP government in the state," he told reporters here. Singh was in the race to become BJP's candidate from Jhotwara seat but was denied a ticket.

The party fielded Jaipur Rural MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore from Jhotwara, which led to resentment in Shekhawat and among his supporters, who also staged a protest outside the party office.

Shekhawat, a close confidante of former CM Vasundhara Raje, was the Urban Development and Housing Minister in the Raje-led government in Rajasthan.

Congress has fielded NSUI state president Abhishek Chaudhary from the Jhotwara seat. PTI SDA VN VN