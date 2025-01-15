UP cadre IAS officer working on Namami Gange selected for PM's Award for Excellence

Lucknow, Jan 15 (PTI) Senior IAS officer Anurag Srivastava, who is Additional Chief Secretary of the Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department, has been selected for the Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration, 2023.

Srivastava, a 1992-batch IAS officer, is being recognized in the 'Innovation-State' category for his groundbreaking use of solar power in Jal Jeevan Mission projects in Uttar Pradesh, an official statement said Wednesday.

V Srinivas, Secretary, Union Ministry of Personnel, communicated this accolade to UP Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh.

In his official message, Srinivas highlighted Srivastava's exemplary efforts.

"I take utmost pride in honouring ACS Anurag Srivastava for the successful implementation of the initiative 'Solar Powered Water Schemes under the National Jal Jeevan Mission' which has been awarded the Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration, 2023, under the category 'Innovation-State'," Srinivas said.

He further acknowledged Srivastava's contributions, saying that "the valuable commitment and dedicated efforts made by Srivastava towards achieving the best performance in this category are commendable".

Srivastava will receive the award during a ceremony in New Delhi on April 10.

Under Srivastava's leadership, Uttar Pradesh became a national leader in integrating solar power with water supply systems. Over 80 per cent of the state's Jal Jeevan Mission projects -- 33,157 out of 41,539 -- are solar-powered, generating 900 megawatts of electricity daily.

This innovation has significantly reduced water supply costs in rural areas, cutting operational expenses by more than 50 per cent, while ensuring sustainability and minimal maintenance over a lifespan of 30 years, according to the UP government statement.

These solar initiatives have long-term environmental benefits as well, reducing annual carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 13 lakh metric tons. Additionally, an estimated Rs 1 lakh crore is projected to be saved through this initiative, the statement said.

The program has also trained 12.5 lakh individuals in rural areas to operate and maintain solar-powered water systems, fostering community engagement and ensuring the projects' longevity, it added.

An IIT alumnus with BTech and MTech degrees in civil engineering, Srivastava has held numerous key positions during his 33-year career, including district magistrate roles in 10 districts and administrative leadership in Meerut, Aligarh, and Basti. His central roles have included stints as Joint Secretary in the Ministries of Information and Broadcasting, and AYUSH, according to the statement.

The Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration recognizes exceptional work in key national initiatives. The rigorous five-stage selection process includes on-site project evaluations, call centre feedback analysis, and scrutiny by a Cabinet Secretary-led committee before final approval by the prime minister, it said. PTI KIS KVK KVK