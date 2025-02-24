Bengaluru FC seek win against Chennaiyin FC for a play-offs spot

Bengaluru: A play-offs spot at stake, Bengaluru FC will bank on their impressive home record when they host their southern neighbours Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) match here on Tuesday.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant have already clinched the ISL Shield on Sunday with three rounds of matches remaining, thereby earning a berth in the AFC Champions League 2, but the trophy is still up for grabs.

The top two teams at the end of the league will automatically qualify for the semifinals while the four teams from third to sixth will play a single-leg round to fill up the remaining two spots.

Both Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC are in two-game-long winning runs currently, with the Blues placed fourth in the table, having 34 points from 21 games on the back of 10 wins and four draws.

Chennaiyin FC are eighth with 24 points, eight behind the sixth-placed Mumbai City FC (32), and they will want to keep their qualification hopes afloat with a positive outcome here.

The Blues have a formidable hold over this fixture at home, winning each of their last four games against the Marina Machans and keeping a clean sheet in three of them.

However, Chennaiyin FC are stitching a positive string of results, winning their last two matches 3-0 and 2-1 against East Bengal and Punjab FC respectively.

The two sides have played 16 matches against each other, with Bengaluru FC winning nine games and Chennaiyin FC emerging victorious four times. Three matches have produced draws.

Bengaluru head coach Gerard Zaragoza said that his team needs to produce a positive result and get the three points to confirm their place in the top-6.

“We deserve the six points that we won in the last two matches. Now, we have to achieve our objective, which is to arrive in the playoffs,” he said.

Chennaiyin head coach Owen Coyle laid down straightforward objectives for his team ahead of the match against Bengaluru FC.

“We have to go and win the game; it’s as simple as that. The team will have to defend really well, against a good Bengaluru FC unit,” he said.