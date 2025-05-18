India beat Bangladesh on penalties to retain SAFF U19 Championship title

Yupia (Arunachal Pradesh), May 18 (PTI) India showed nerves of steel to successfully defend their SAFF U-19 Championship title, outlasting Bangladesh 4-3 on penalties after the match ended 1-1 in regulation time here on Sunday.

Buoyed by a raucous crowd, India took the lead in the second minute through captain Singamayum Shami before Bangladesh equalised in the 61st minute through Md Joy Ahamed.

The Blue Colts didn't have the best start to the penalty shootout, trailing 2-3 after Rohen Singh’s weak effort from the spot was saved by Bangladesh goalkeeper Md Ismail Hossain Mahin, handing the opposition the early advantage.

But Bibiano Fernandes' boys refused to buckle. When Bangladesh skipper Nazmul Huda Faysal blazed his effort over the cross-bar, the game swung back in India's favour.

With renewed belief, India converted their remaining kicks, and goalkeeper Suraj Singh Aheibam delivered when it mattered the most. He dived low to his left to deny Salahuddin Sahed.

Captain Singamayum Shami, who had started the evening with a stunning goal, stepped up for the final kick. He calmly slotted it in to crown India champions once again.

India had come flying out of the blocks. Within two minutes, they were ahead. Awarded a free-kick from over 30 yards out, Shami spotted the Bangladesh keeper slightly out of position and went for goal.

His curling strike was pinpoint, and even though Mahin got a hand to it, the power behind the effort carried it into the net.

India rode the momentum, dominating possession and pushing Bangladesh on the back foot. Their passing was crisp, their movement sharp, and their wings once again proved their most potent weapon. In the 16th minute, Omang Dodum sliced through the defence with a solo run and was nearly in for a second, but Mahin made a vital save to keep Bangladesh in the contest.

The breakthrough for Bangladesh came in the 61st minute. A chaotic corner sparked a scramble in the box, and Md Joy Ahamed pounced on the loose ball, firing it past Suraj Singh to level the match.

It was the first goal India had conceded in the tournament.

From there, both teams pressed for a winner, but the game turned cagey and physical.