Top news headlines of today – 1 November 2023

01 Nov 2023
Australian players arrive at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport ahead of their ICC Men's Cricket world Cup match, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023.

Here's how ICC is treating players in this World Cup
Arvind Kejriwal Awards Disabled.png

Will Kejriwal keep 'hum politics badalne aaye hain' promise and resign?

 

Qatar Airways flight

Babudam strikes where diplomats fail: Qatar Airways faces investigation amid Navy veterans row

 

Jabalia refugee camp Gaza

Tragedy strikes Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp as Israeli bombing claims multiple lives
mutual fund house.jpg

Is it advisable to exercise caution when selecting your mutual fund house?

 

Congress names 61 more candidates for Rajasthan polls

 

Abhishek Banerjee with party lawmakers, state ministers and supporters wait outside Krishi Bhawan during a protest against the central government over the alleged denial of MGNREGA scheme funds to the West Bengal government, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.

Central govt likely to resolve MGNREGA tussle with Bengal, pay dues
Iphone cyber security pegasus

Ghost of Pegasus resurfaces as opposition leaders receive 'state-sponsored attack' alerts

Apple responds to opposition MP's claims; says can't attribute notifications to any specific state-sponsored attacker

 

Mohammed Shami celebrates the wicket of England's Moeen Ali during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and England, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow, Sunday Oct. 29, 2023.

Shami and his art of grabbing a seat in an unreserved, packed bogie

Pakistan knock out Bangladesh with seven-wicket win

 

Electoral bonds

BJP's share at 57 per cent, Congress at 10 per cent

 

Afghan refugees.jpg

Pakistan’s strict ultimatum sparks exodus of Afghans ahead of deportation deadline

UN, international community urged to condemn, halt Pakistan deportation of over million Afghans

 

Man who claimed responsibility 'brilliant', left lucrative job in Gulf: police

 

Ram Lalla's idol to be placed on 8-ft-tall gold-plated throne inside Ayodhya temple

Ram Janmabhoomi trust orders 100 quintals of rice for 'Akshat Puja' on November 5

 

Delhi Pollution

Only electric, CNG, BS-VI diesel buses from Haryana will be allowed to enter Delhi from Wednesday

 

