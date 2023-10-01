Advertisment
Top news headlines of today – 1 October 2023

NewsDrum Desk
01 Oct 2023
Maldives Elections

Opposition leader Mohamed Muizzu, close to China, set to become Maldives president

Setback for India as China supporter Mohamed Muiz set to become president
Khalistani Terrorists

Vikram Doraiswami

Indian High Commissioner's gurdwara visit blocked in Scotland by pro-Khalistan extremists

 

Afghanistan

Afghan embassy in India announces decision to cease operations from Oct 1

 

Mumbai

Woman cop molested in suburban Mumbai; two minor youths among three held
Delhi

Delhi Police disperse crowd from party venue after complaint of conversion bid

Delhi to have six dry days in next three months; check dates

 

Rajasthan Elections

BJP top guns hold meetings in Delhi ahead of party's central election panel meet

 

OBC quota

Rahul Gandhi repeats OBC secretaries issue; vows for caste census
Madhya Pradesh Elections

BSP forms alliance with Gondwana Gantantra Party for Madhya Pradesh elections

 

Asian Games

With limited facilities for shot put, Kiran lives her coach Robin’s dream, wins Asian Games medal

Bopanna-Bhosale win mixed doubles gold on final day of tennis events at Asian Games

 

