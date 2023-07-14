Advertisment
#Top News Headlines

Top news headlines of today — 14 July 2023

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
14 Jul 2023 2 Minutes read
Top news headlines of today — 14 July 2023

Moon Mission

ISRO launches Chandrayaan-3 with an eye on future inter-planetary missions

Chandrayaan-3 scripts new chapter in India's space odyssey: PM Modi

Chandrayaan-3 launch another significant milestone in space exploration: Prez Murmu

Modi in France

The Telegraph rejoices EU's interference in Manipur

Why India must intervene in the France riots

PM Modi participates in Bastille Day parade in France

Modi becomes the first Indian PM to receive France's highest honour

Agreement reached for using India's UPI in France: PM Modi

India a model of diversity: PM Modi to Indian diaspora in France

Khalistan Threat

Khalistani terrorists beat Indian student in Sydney, Australia

Khalistani terrorists attack Indian student with iron rods in Australia

Tamil Nadu

senthil balaji madras high court

Senthil Balaji's ED arrest, judicial custody legal: Madras High Court

Rain Havoc

Commuters make their way through the waterlogged ITO road due to the rising water level of Yamuna river following heavy monsoon rains in nearby states, in New Delhi, Friday, July 14

Yamuna water flows to Supreme Court as Irrigation Department regulator damages

As Yamuna starts receding, Delhi govt to restart Okhla water treatment plant

Heavy rains in Mumbai after week-long lull; waterlogging at few places

Project Cheetah flops?

Cheetah Uday

Eighth cheetah dies at Kuno National Park; second in four days

Maharashtra Cabinet

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar with NCP leaders Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal and others during the meeting of Ajit Pawar-led NCP, in Mumbai

Ajit Pawar gets finance ministry; check portfolios of other ministers

Indian Economy

wholesale market.jpg

Wholesale inflation falls to 8-year low of -4.12% in June

Exports decline 22% to USD 32.97 bn in June; Imports decline 17.48%

Mizoram-Assam border row

Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana.png

Mizoram claims 62 villages along Assam border located within its territory

Supreme Court

Supreme Court Ujjal Bhuyan

SC gets two new judges, CJI administers oath of office to Justices Bhuyan and Bhatti

India vs West Indies

Yashaswi Jaiswal celebrates the century on his Test debut

This is just the start, will try to take it far from here: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi smashes debut ton, Rohit scores hundred too as India take control

India-China border issue

Arunachal Pradesh.jpg

US Senate committee passes resolution recognising Arunachal Pradesh as integral part of India

Targeted killing

Bihar migrants killed in Shopian

J-K: Three labourers from Bihar killed by terrorists in Shopian

Manipur Violence

Kangpokpi

Axis Bank branch in Manipur’s Churachandpur looted, items worth Rs 2.25 crore missing

Reflection of 'colonial mindset': India on EU's Manipur resolution

BJP leader death row

Patna Police Lathicharge Bihar BJP.jpeg

BJP reiterates its leader died in lathi-charge, Patna Police in denial

Bihar BJP threatens action against officials over party leader's death

Disney Star

Bob Iger (File photo)

Disney hints towards selling its linear TV businesses

#Cheetah #Delhi Floods #Yamuna #Chandrayaan-3 #India's Moon Mission #ISRO #Shopian targeted killing #Indian vs West Indies #14 July 2023 Top news headlines #Narendra Modi #Modi in France #Today's Top news headlines
Advertisment
Subscribe