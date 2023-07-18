Advertisment
Top news headlines of today — 18 July 2023

2024 LS polls

Alliances formed on basis of negativity never succeeded in country: PM Modi

Sonia and Rahul Gandhi’s aircraft to Delhi makes emergency landing

Opposition coalition named INDIA, Rahul says it is 'INDIA vs Modi'

26 opposition parties’ resolution covers Caste census, crimes against minorities, women, Dalits, tribals

Is Congress erring in ignoring state leadership for semblance of opposition unity?

Opposition mantra is of, by and for family: PM Narendra Modi

Chirag Paswan joins NDA, confident of wining all 40 LS seats in Bihar
India and Muslim world

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Qasr Al Watan Presidential Palace, in Abu Dhabi

India strengthens bonds with Muslim World, expanding partnerships and cooperation

Kirit Somaiya Sex Video

Kirit Somaiya controversy

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya under opposition fire over video, Fadnavis announces probe

SSR death

Rhea Chakraborty Sushant Singh Rajput

Not challenging bail granted to Rhea Chakraborty in drugs-related case: NCB to SC
Pakistan

Pakistan govt to dissolve Parliament on Aug 8: Report

Suicide attack in Pak injures 8 paramilitary troops

Tamil Nadu

Enforcement Directorate officials take Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy for enquiry after day-long searches at his premises in connection with a money laundering case, in Chennai

Minister Ponmudy issued 'illegal' mining licences to family, says ED

Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam

SC asks ED to 'stay hand in all manner' in liquor scam linked case in Chhattisgarh

Taslim Youtuber Trading Hub 3.0

UP YouTuber earns Rs 1 crore through videos, income tax dept probes

Defamation case

rahul gandhi supreme court of India

SC agrees to hear Rahul Gandhi's plea on July 21

CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal

CRCS- Sahara Refund Portal

Sahara Refund Portal launched: Check direct link, claim process & time

Oommen Chandy

Oommen Chandy

Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79

Jammu and Kashmir

Four terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Poonch

Operation Trinetra II to neutralise hiding terrorists continues in J-K's Poonch

Security forces bust terrorist hideout in J-K's Poonch, one detained

Sexual Harassment

BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at his residence, in New Delhi

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh gets interim bail in wrestlers' sexual harassment case

Supreme Court stays Gauhati HC order putting on hold WFI elections

Oversight panel was biased towards Brij Bhushan: Women wrestlers

Adani-Hindenburg

Gautam Adani Group Share

Hindenburg report combination of targeted misinformation, discredited allegations: Gautam Adani

Kejriwal vs LG

Arvind Kejriwal Supreme court sc

Appointment of 437 consultants by Kejriwal govt illegal: Delhi LG to SC

Media and Entertainment

Indian M&E sector revenues to reach USD 73.6 bn by 2027: PWC India

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' to start streaming on Disney­+ Hotstar from Aug 2

TV18 Broadcast Q1 profit rises 52% to Rs 91.2 crore; revenue up two-fold at Rs 3,176 crore

World Cup

Ajit Agarkar

Chief Selector Agarkar to meet Dravid, Rohit in Windies for WC roadmap

Awareness

WhatsApp calls.jpg

Here’s how scam calls using AI imitate familiar voices you might know

Cheetahs

Cheetah Deaths

Cheetahs at Kuno may return to enclosures, drone monitoring possible

Leopard spotted roaming on sets at Film City in Mumbai

United States

Russian fighter jet come dangerously close to US warplane over Syria

Georgia's top court blocks Trump attempt to thwart prosecutor in 2020 election investigation

US sending fighter jets, warship to Gulf region to protect ships from Iranian seizures

