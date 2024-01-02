Top news headlines of today – 2 January 2024

|
'Beti Bachao' BJP's slogan, action is 'Beti rulao': Congress on BHU rape
BHU rape accused linked to BJP, alleges opposition; ABVP seeks action
BHU rape: Congress to gherao PM Modi's Varanasi constituency office
|
3 shot dead in Manipur's Thoubal, curfew reimposed in valley districts
|
HUL receives Rs 447.5 crore GST demands and penalties
LIC gets Rs 806-crore GST demand notice
|
Restrictions on BS IV diesel, BS III petrol cars revoked in Delhi
|
Govt says gram panchayats facing 'technical issues' may get exemption
|
Chandrachud trashes allegations against collegium system, refuses to respond to criticism over Art 370 verdict