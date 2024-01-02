Advertisment
Top news headlines of today – 2 January 2024

Shailesh Khanduri
02 Jan 2024
BHU rape accused

BHU rape case

'Beti Bachao' BJP's slogan, action is 'Beti rulao': Congress on BHU rape

BHU rape accused linked to BJP, alleges opposition; ABVP seeks action

BHU rape: Congress to gherao PM Modi's Varanasi constituency office
Manipur Violence

Kangpokpi Manipur Violence

3 shot dead in Manipur's Thoubal, curfew reimposed in valley districts

 

GST

GST evasion

HUL receives Rs 447.5 crore GST demands and penalties

LIC gets Rs 806-crore GST demand notice

GST collections rise 10 pc to Rs 1.64 lakh cr in Dec

 

Delhi Pollution

A metro train runs on its track as vehicles ply on a road amid smog, at Dhaula Kuan in New Delhi

Restrictions on BS IV diesel, BS III petrol cars revoked in Delhi
ABPS for MGNREGA payments

MGNREGS

Govt says gram panchayats facing 'technical issues' may get exemption

 

Covid-19

A medic puts up a notice at a Covid-19 testing centre of the district hospital after cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 were detected in the country, in Chikkamagaluru district

Gurugram reports first Covid death in six months

 

Automobile

Mahindra Auto Mahindra sales Automobile Manufacturing

Govt extends PLI for Auto sector by a year
CJI interview

Supreme Court Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud

Chandrachud trashes allegations against collegium system, refuses to respond to criticism over Art 370 verdict

 

