Top news headlines of today – 2 November 2023

|
47 log-ins to Mahua Moitra's parliamentary account from Dubai: Sources
|
Biden calls for humanitarian pause in Israel-Hamas war, time to get prisoners out
Israel bombs Jabaliya refugee camp for a second day; toll yet not known
|
Jarange says he is stopping water intake, asks when reservation will be given to Marathas
|
I am but a mere actor: A humble Shah Rukh Khan thanks fans on his 58th birthday
|
6 terrorists killed in Pakistan's Balochistan province during intelligence-based operations
|
Traffic on UP bridge halted for repair hours after its inauguration; Akhilesh calls it 'serious issue'