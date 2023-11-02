Advertisment
#Top News Headlines #National

Top news headlines of today – 2 November 2023

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
02 Nov 2023
Arvind Kejriwal Awards Disabled.png

Delhi liquor scam

Arvind Kejriwal ducks ED summons for poll campaign in MP's Singrauli

Kejriwal demands withdrawal of ED notice; calls it 'illegal, politically motivated'

ED questions Kejriwal: Delhi Police prepare for any ruckus by AAP workers

Ahead of Kejriwal's questioning, ED raids his minister Raaj Kumar Anand
Advertisment

 

Cash for query scam

Mahua Moitra

47 log-ins to Mahua Moitra's parliamentary account from Dubai: Sources

 

Advertisment

Israel-Hamas war

Joe Biden

Biden calls for humanitarian pause in Israel-Hamas war, time to get prisoners out

Israel bombs Jabaliya refugee camp for a second day; toll yet not known

 

Maratha quota

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil

Jarange says he is stopping water intake, asks when reservation will be given to Marathas
Advertisment

 

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan birthday

I am but a mere actor: A humble Shah Rukh Khan thanks fans on his 58th birthday

 

Advertisment

World Cup

South African bowler Kagiso Rabada celebrates with teammates the wicket of New Zealand batter Tom Latham during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and South Africa, at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.

De Kock, Van der Dussen and bowlers power SA to massive win

 

Pakistan

6 terrorists killed in Pakistan's Balochistan province during intelligence-based operations
Advertisment

 

Uttar Pradesh

Traffic on UP bridge halted for repair hours after its inauguration; Akhilesh calls it 'serious issue'

 

Crime

IIT student hangs self at home in east Delhi

 

#Today's Top news headlines #2 November 2023 top news headlines
Advertisment
Subscribe