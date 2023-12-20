Advertisment
#Top News Headlines #National

Top news headlines of today – 20 December 2023

author-image
Shailesh Khanduri
20 Dec 2023
New Update
Congress crowdfunding

Donation politics

Video: देश के नाम पर पहले गठबंधन, अब चंदा - क्या कांग्रेस जीतेगी देश का भरोसा?

Rahul donates money to Congress' crowdfunding campaign
Advertisment

 

INDIA Alliance meet

(L-R) West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and others during the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance’s (INDIA) meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.

Opposition 'INDIA' bloc seeks 100 per cent counting of VVPAT slips

Mamata and Kejriwal propose Kharge as PM face, focus on early seat sharing

 

Advertisment

Capitol Riots Case

Donald Trump US Capitol Attack

Donald Trump declared ineligible for presidential run by Colorado court

 

Gyanvapi case

Gyanvapi mosque Dec 11.jpg

HC orders speedy trial in 32-yr-old Gyanvapi case, says Places of Worship Act no bar
Advertisment

 

Tamil Nadu Floods

800 train passengers stranded at Srivaikuntam in southern Tamil Nadu

'Historic' South TN rains claim 10 lives; Wasn't sufficiently forewarned, says state govt

 

Advertisment

IPL Auction

IPL auction 2024

List of sold players in IPL auction

 

India vs South Africa

India vs South Africa ODI

Second ODI: Ton-up de Zorzi, Burger guide SA to eight-wicket win over India
Advertisment

 

Ayodhya Ram Temple

L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi

VHP invites Advani, Joshi to attend Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya

 

Advertisment

Israel-Hamas war

Modi benjamin.jpg

PM Modi calls for early and peaceful resolution through dialogue, diplomacy

 

Technology

Google address descriptor launch from India in 2024, brings live view walking navigation

 

#20 December 2023 top news headlines #Today's Top news headlines
Advertisment
Subscribe