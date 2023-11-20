Top news headlines of today – 20 November 2023

|
Drilling on hold, rescue workers prep for multi-pronged approach
|
77 Indian military personnel in Maldives; new government reviewing more than 100 agreements with India: Official
|
After perfect 10, India meets its waterloo in final; Australia lift sixth ODI world cup title
How Australia outbat, outbowl, outfield India in World Cup final
Australia's road to sixth ODI World Cup trophy
We were not good enough on the day: Rohit Sharma
Never expected this, not in a million years: Travis Head
We were not defensive: Dravid on India's batting approach in World Cup final
We saved our best for the last, says Australian captain Pat Cummins
I have not yet thought about it: Dravid on future as India coach
We stand with you today and always: PM Modi after Indian cricket team's World Cup loss
Love and respect: Film personalities laud Team India as Australia wins World Cup final
Pro-Palestine fan breaches security to reach Kohli in World Cup final match; booked and detained
India-Aus World Cup final match creates record peak viewership of 5.9 cr on Disney+Hotstar
|
Drilling on hold, rescue workers prep for multi-pronged approach
|
77 Indian military personnel in Maldives; new government reviewing more than 100 agreements with India: Official