Top news headlines of today – 20 November 2023

20 Nov 2023
Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head run between the wickets during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 final match between India and Australia, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023

After perfect 10, India meets its waterloo in final; Australia lift sixth ODI world cup title

How Australia outbat, outbowl, outfield India in World Cup final

Australia's road to sixth ODI World Cup trophy

We were not good enough on the day: Rohit Sharma

Never expected this, not in a million years: Travis Head

We were not defensive: Dravid on India's batting approach in World Cup final

We saved our best for the last, says Australian captain Pat Cummins

I have not yet thought about it: Dravid on future as India coach

We stand with you today and always: PM Modi after Indian cricket team's World Cup loss

Love and respect: Film personalities laud Team India as Australia wins World Cup final

Pro-Palestine fan breaches security to reach Kohli in World Cup final match; booked and detained

India-Aus World Cup final match creates record peak viewership of 5.9 cr on Disney+Hotstar
Nitin Gadkari and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami review the rescue operation after a portion of an under-construction tunnel between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway collapsed, in Uttarkashi district, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023

Drilling on hold, rescue workers prep for multi-pronged approach

 

Kiren Rijiju and Mohamed Muizzu

77 Indian military personnel in Maldives; new government reviewing more than 100 agreements with India: Official

 

