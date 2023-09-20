Advertisment
#Top News Headlines #National

Top news headlines of today – 20 September 2023

NewsDrum Desk
20 Sep 2023
Hardeep Singh Nijjar Khalistani Refrendum

India-Canada tension

US 'deeply concerned' by Trudeau's allegations against India on Nijjar's killing

Trudeau's claim of India's link to Nijjar's killing a 'shameless action': US expert

Canada not looking to 'provoke' India, says PM Trudeau; urges New Delhi to take killing of separatist Sikh leader seriously

India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat move; trashes Canada's allegations over Khalistani terrorist's killing

9 separatist outfits supporting terror groups in Canada; India's deportation requests ignored

boAt withdraws sponsorship for Canadian Punjabi singer's India tour
Parliament Special Session

Modi govt moves decisively on women's quota bill as Opposition wields OBC card

Congress dubs reservation bill as election 'jumla', huge betrayal of women's hopes

Parties don't give tickets to women of weaker sections, says Kharge as RS witnesses heated exchanges between ruling, oppn benches

Very disappointed that there is no OBC quota in reservation for women: Uma Bharti

Allow states to decide on quantum of reservation, says TN CM MK Stalin

BRS MLC Kavitha hopes passing of Women's Reservation Bill in both Houses of Parliament in current session itself

 

