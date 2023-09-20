Top news headlines of today – 20 September 2023

|
US 'deeply concerned' by Trudeau's allegations against India on Nijjar's killing
Trudeau's claim of India's link to Nijjar's killing a 'shameless action': US expert
Canada not looking to 'provoke' India, says PM Trudeau; urges New Delhi to take killing of separatist Sikh leader seriously
India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat move; trashes Canada's allegations over Khalistani terrorist's killing
9 separatist outfits supporting terror groups in Canada; India's deportation requests ignored
boAt withdraws sponsorship for Canadian Punjabi singer's India tour
|
Modi govt moves decisively on women's quota bill as Opposition wields OBC card
Congress dubs reservation bill as election 'jumla', huge betrayal of women's hopes
Parties don't give tickets to women of weaker sections, says Kharge as RS witnesses heated exchanges between ruling, oppn benches
Very disappointed that there is no OBC quota in reservation for women: Uma Bharti
Allow states to decide on quantum of reservation, says TN CM MK Stalin
BRS MLC Kavitha hopes passing of Women's Reservation Bill in both Houses of Parliament in current session itself