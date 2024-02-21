Advertisment
Top news headlines of today – 21 February 2024

Shailesh Khanduri
चंडीगढ़ मेयर चुनाव - मसीह का मसीहा कौन? क्या वोट चोरी भी है काला टीका? MSP पर Rs 21,000 करोड़ का झूठ? संदेश, खाली ममता के लिए
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with Deputy CM's Samrat Choudhry and Vijay Kumar Sinha arrives at the State Assembly

Bihar govt extends benefits of Ayushman Bharat scheme to ration card holders

 

Varun Gandhi

Will Varun Gandhi be the victim of BJP's 'one family-one ticket' formula?

 

Tractors and trolleys are parked on a highway during the ongoing farmers’ protest at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, in Patiala district

14,000 people, 1,200 tractors at Shambhu border, MHA tells Punjab govt; asks it to take action
Kuldeep Kumar

Beaten AAP candidate conquers winner in Chandigarh mayoral poll after SC intervenes

 

A Sikh IPS officer in Dhamakhali, tasked with preventing BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari from visiting Sandeshkhali, got agitated when alleged BJP activists directed 'Khalistani' insults at him.

Sandeshkhali: Sikh IPS officer pans BJP workers for 'Khalistani jibe', saffron camp denies charge

Journalist bodies condemn arrest of Republic Bangla reporter in Sandeshkhali

 

Shehbaz Sharif

PPP, PML-N finally reach new coalition govt deal in Pakistan

 

