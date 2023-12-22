Advertisment
Top news headlines of today – 22 December 2023

Shailesh Khanduri
22 Dec 2023
Poonch ambush

Terrorist attack

Poonch ambush: Terrorists mutilate 2 bodies of 5 slain soldiers, 2 injured

Search operations to track down terrorists in J-K's Poonch begins
CWC meet

Congress President Mallikarjun with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi during the ‘Congress Working Committee Meeting’, at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.

Rahul Gandhi pulls up Kharge over defeat in three states

Rahul Gandhi to soon embark on second phase of the Bharat Jodo Yatra

 

Covid JN.1 Variant

Noida reports first Covid case in months; sample sent for genome sequencing

Kerala records 265 new COVID-19 cases, one death

 

Chhattisgarh cabinet expansion

Nine ministers to be inducted on Friday
India vs South Africa

Arshdeep Singh strikes and breaks the long opening partnership of South Africa in second ODI

India beat South Africa by 78 runs to clinch ODI series 2-1

 

Ram Mandir

Ram Temple Ayodhya construction

Thankful for invites: Congress on Ram temple consecration ceremony invitations

Tamil, Telugu signages to be installed in Ayodhya for devotees arriving for Ram temple consecration

 

Prague mass shooting

Prague university mass shooting

Gunman kills 14 at Prague university in Czech Republic's worst mass shooting

 

